e-Agenda AajTak: Baba Ramdev shares yoga technique to keep coronavirus at bay

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said that if a person can hold their breath for a minute, then he or she is not suffering from coronavirus. Speaking at the AajTak e-Agenda event, Ramdev said, "This holds true both for symptomatic and asymptomatic cases.

The Yoga guru also proclaimed that if those with conditions like chronic hypertension, heart problems, diabetes and those who are elderly can hold their breath for 30 seconds and young people for a minute, then it implies that they don't have either symptomatic or asymptomatic COVID-19. Ramdev was speaking at the 'Ram' Ban se Bhagega Corona session of the event.

He also demonstrated a special pranayama for coronavirus and said, "It is called Ujjai. In it you contract your throat, then pump in air with a noise, hold it for a while and then gradually release it." Ramdev also claimed that this was a self-testing technique for COVID-19.

Apart from this, Ramdev said that if you put mustard oil through your nostril, coronavirus will flow into your stomach and die due to the acids present there. He further encouraged people to practice yoga at home to enhance body's immunity, strengthen internal organs and protect themselves from coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 24,506 whereas the number of reported deaths stands at 775, according to Union Health Ministry.

