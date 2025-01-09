Earned Rs 69 lakh a year doing absolutely nothing: Meet 41-year-old Shojo Morimoto, Japan's 'do nothing' entrepreneur

At 41 years old, Shoji Morimoto has transformed an ironic twist of fate into a thriving career. After being dismissed from a previous job in 2018 for lacking initiative, Morimoto has found success as a "rental do-nothing" companion business, catering to those in Japan seeking non-romantic companionship, according to a report by CNBC.

In 2023 alone, Morimoto's offbeat profession earned him approximately $80,000 (around ₹69 lakh), showcasing a unique solution for individuals desiring company without the pressure of engaging in conversation or activity. His services are remarkably versatile, accommodating requests that range from attending events to supporting clients during mundane tasks.

Among his various roles, Morimoto's tasks include:

- Cheering on marathon runners from the finish line

- Participating in video calls while clients redecorate their living spaces

- Attending concerts on behalf of clients who cannot make it, allowing friends to enjoy events without feeling alone

Morimoto prides himself on his straightforward approach; he fulfils client requests with minimal intervention, establishing one clear boundary: no sexual services are offered.

Reflecting on his experiences, Morimoto shared, "I have faced objectively difficult situations, like standing in line under the sun or attending parties filled with strangers." Despite the challenges, he relishes the unique situations his job presents. "I can still cherish it," he noted.

One of Morimoto's standout experiences included an extensive 17-hour journey on Tokyo's Yamanote train line, making thirteen laps from dawn until the last train. He also frequently listens to clients during tough times, providing a compassionate presence without passing judgment or unsolicited advice.

Operating on a pay-as-you-wish model, Morimoto receives around 1,000 requests annually, allowing clients to determine their payment. Previously, he charged between 10,000 Yen and 30,000 Yen ($65 to $195) for a 2-3 hour session, with his flexibility contributing to his appeal.

"While I don’t know if this model is sustainable, I'm having fun exploring it," he said.

Human-rental services in Japan:

Japan boasts a vibrant rental services industry, where individuals can hire companions for various social roles. Although official statistics are scarce, the country is well-known for offering services that provide temporary relationships, from familial support to friends for social events.

According to experts, loneliness is not the sole motivator for seeking rental companionship. Some individuals may simply crave company, while others may struggle with social interactions.