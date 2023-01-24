Earthquake tremors shake Delhi: People react with memes on Twitter

Strong tremors of an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 were felt across Delhi and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale had its epicentre in Nepal. The tremors were also felt in Lucknow and some parts of Uttarakhand, including Pithorgarh and Almora.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Jumla district in Nepal, which is around 300 km away from Kathmandu. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

People in Delhi-NCR shared their videos on social media showing how things were shocking during the earthquake. The tremors lasted for about 12-15 seconds with many people rushing out of their homes and offices.