Eid Al-Adha 2023: Traditional mutton, biryani dishes, recipes to try on Bakri Id 

Eid recipes: Eid Al Adha or Bakri Id celebrations are not complete without a scrumptious meal spread. If you are planning to spend the festival with your loved ones and want to surprise them to a wholesome meal or even planning to spend the day by yourself, we have you covered.

From starters to main course to dessert, we have you covered. These dishes include biryani, shahi tukda, mutton korma, and a lot more.

Here are some Eid Al Adha dishes to make for friends and family on the auspicious occasion:

Kofta Kebab: Fried koftas made with minced mutton and coated with a chutney gravy

Malai Seekh Kebab: A combination of soft juicy mutton seekh kebabs and creamy malai gravy

Lucknow-style Mutton Korma: Slow-cooked lamb/goat stew with nuts, spices, brown onions and yoghurt

Mutton Nihari: Smooth flour-based mutton/lamb/beef stew slow-cooked in spices like coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt, ginger paste and garlic paste as well as chicken and bone marrow

Chicken Dum Biryani: A popular biryani recipe from Hyderabad, it is made using Basmati rice, chicken, spices, and yogurt. This chicken biryani is infused in saffron milk and cooked in spices like salt, black peppercorns, cardamom, clove, mace and cinnamon.

Sheer Korma: The festival vermicelli pudding is prepared using dry fruits (mostly raisins, almonds, and pistachios), condensed milk, cloves, sugar, rose water, and saffron.

Shahi Tukda: The Mughlai dessert is made with ghee fried bread, thickened sweetened milk, saffron and nuts.

Khoya Kulfi: The popular dessert is made from a mixture of milk, khoya, cardamom powder, and dry fruits.

Eid Al Adha 2023 celebrations, significance

This year, Eid Al Adha or Bakri Id is being celebrated on June 28-29. The festival is celebrated to commemorate Ibrahim’s dedication to Allah and willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience towards God. The day symbolises obedience, faith and charity.

