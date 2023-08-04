Elderly woman in Noida society dies after elevator cable snaps, leading to a free fall

An elderly woman died after the elevator cable snapped leading to a free fall between floors. As per the police, the 73-year-old woman died of a possible cardiac arrest on Thursday.

The lift did not hit the ground and was caught between the middle floors of the building, identified as Paras Tierea in Noida. Residents of the building, amounting to hundreds, came out in the society’s complex to protest and questioned the management’s upkeep of common services such as the elevators.

The woman, the police said in a statement, fainted during the incident. She was taken to the hospital but could not be revived. "Today, a woman going in the lift fainted due to breaking of the lift wire in Paras Tierea Society in Sector 137, under Police Station Sector 142 area. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment," the police said in a statement.

The elderly woman passed away an hour after the incident took place at 4:30 pm.

A doctor at the hospital told news agency PTI that the woman had injuries on the back of her head and some abrasion on her elbows. The doctors believe this to be the result of the lift’s free fall. “There was no pulse and her eyelids were dilated when she was brought to the hospital, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest because of the suddenness of the event," the doctor said.Paras Tierea

Attempts made to resuscitate the patient were unsuccessful, the doctor added.

