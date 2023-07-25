Noida: Hundreds of cars submerged due to rise in water level of Hindon river

Hundreds of cars got submerged in Noida's Ecotech 3 locality on Tuesday due to an increase in the water level of the Hindon river, a tributary of the Yamuna. A flood-like situation has arisen in parts of Noida and Ghaziabad due to the rising water level of the river.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck. pic.twitter.com/a5WOcLCH02 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

More than 50 people were rescued on Sunday from Ghaziabad's Karhera village located on the banks of the Hindon after it was flooded following an increase in the water discharge in the river. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and the Sahibabad police used motorboats to shift residents of the village, where more than 8 feet of water had accumulated.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sahibabad, Bhaskar Verma said some villagers had been shifted to safer places while others moved to their relatives’ houses. A relief camp has been set up in a school in the village.

The Hindon river has breached the embankment near the Ghaziabad forest. Most of the forest and the nearby colonies have been submerged. The NDRF also rescued residents of Ataur Nangla and Noor Nagar villages under Nandgram police station limits on Friday.

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres again on Sunday following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The NDRF team is pumping out the standing water in Ghaziabad's Ataur Nangla village after its level stabilised. Two electric substations at Kanha Upvan and Morti have been submerged in eight-feet water, disrupting the electricity supply in societies of Rajnagar extension.

Alternative arrangements for the supply of electricity will be carried out when the condition returns to normal, the officials told the news agency PTI.

Repairing the substation and restoring supply is not possible in such a situation, Chief Engineer (Ghaziabad) Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Neeraj Swaroop said.

(With inputs from PTI)

