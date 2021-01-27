Elon Musk does it again! Changes fortune of a company with just one tweet

Elon Musk, a force to be reckoned with on Twitter, can change fortunes and break the internet. A tweet by the world's richest man's drove up the stock of a company.

The story unfolded as Tesla's CEO praised e-commerce company Etsy, saying that he bought a gift from the site for his dog. Musk shared a tweet saying, "I kind love Etsy," following it up with another post where he explained that he had bought a "hand-knit wool Marvin the Martian helm" for his pet.

See Elon Musk's tweets here:

This is not the first time that Musk, 49, has used the power of social media to swing his influence on his followers and markets. The billionaire entrepreneur recently urged his followers to use the messaging app Signal, following which Signal Advance Inc's shares skyrocketed more than six-fold.

Musk tweeted, "use Signal" to his 43 million followers. However, it was later reported that the tweet soared the shares of the wrong company, a tiny medical device company, clearly a case of mistaken identity.

Investors confused Signal Advance with Signal, the messaging platform that Musk had urged his followers to use, but traders ended up buying shares of the medical-device provider instead.