Emergency Teaser out: Kangana Ranaut announces the release date for the movie. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday announced that her upcoming feature film “Emergency” in which she plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will be released in theatres on November 24. The teaser has already been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube.

"A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the film's teaser.

In the teaser, Ranaut is seen dressed as Gandhi, complete with her signature glasses and saree. She is also seen giving a speech in which she says, "India is Indira and Indira is India." The teaser ends with a release date of October 2, 2023.

Emergency is a historical drama film that is based on the 1975 Emergency, which was a period of 21 months when Gandhi declared a state of emergency in India. The film is directed by Ranaut and produced by her own production company, Manikarnika Films.

After lifting the Emergency, Gandhi called for Lok Sabha elections, in which her Congress party suffered a defeat — its first-ever since the country's independence in 1947 — by the combined opposition of the Janata Party.

"Emergency" also features actors Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Noted writer Ritesh Shah of “Pink” fame has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film.

The teaser has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have praised Ranaut's performance, while others have criticized the film for its portrayal of Gandhi. However, the teaser has certainly generated a lot of interest in the film, and it will be interesting to see how it is received when it is released later this year.

