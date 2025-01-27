scorecardresearch
'EMI gets high-end cars and artificial high...': Thyrocare founder's choice for a ride sparks debate

Dr. Velumani’s preference for economical travel is not new. In a prior post, he shared his decision to take a local train in Mumbai instead of a car, cutting his commute from 70 minutes to just 18. “However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local,” he explained.

His actions, whether choosing Ola over luxury cars or opting for trains over traffic, reflect a grounded approach that resonates with those who value practicality over appearances.

Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani, founder and CEO of Thyrocare Technologies, offered an unassuming reminder of humility in an unexpected setting. After attending an event at a five-star hotel, where luxury cars were the norm, he chose to book an Ola cab for his ride home. The simple gesture caught onlookers off guard and sparked a broader conversation about prioritizing practicality over appearances.

"True Luxury in Life. In a 5-star hotel portico. At 10:30 pm. After dinner, I called for OLA. While waiting many insisted for a selfie. Long queue. All high-end cars of Rich are behind the OLA patiently. When I sat in OLA it shocked all. When you are tall. Be cool. Be frugal. Be humble. Rich and famous also respected. EMI gets high-end cars and an artificial high. But OLA gets you peace for sure," he wrote in X. 

The post struck a chord with many online, sparking discussions about the value of simplicity over status symbols. One user commented, “True luxury isn’t about the wheels; it’s about the mindset. Humility and peace will always outrun any high-end car.” Another echoed the sentiment: “Why take the headache of driving in Mumbai when a cab can do the same job? Simplicity wins.”

His actions, whether choosing Ola over luxury cars or opting for trains over traffic, reflect a grounded approach that resonates with those who value practicality over appearances. As one commenter aptly put it, “Walking the talk on simple living and high thinking is a rarity. Leaders like him make it relatable.”

Published on: Jan 27, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
