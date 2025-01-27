'EMI gets high-end cars and artificial high...': Thyrocare founder's choice for a ride sparks debate

Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani, founder and CEO of Thyrocare Technologies, offered an unassuming reminder of humility in an unexpected setting. After attending an event at a five-star hotel, where luxury cars were the norm, he chose to book an Ola cab for his ride home. The simple gesture caught onlookers off guard and sparked a broader conversation about prioritizing practicality over appearances.

"True Luxury in Life. In a 5-star hotel portico. At 10:30 pm. After dinner, I called for OLA. While waiting many insisted for a selfie. Long queue. All high-end cars of Rich are behind the OLA patiently. When I sat in OLA it shocked all. When you are tall. Be cool. Be frugal. Be humble. Rich and famous also respected. EMI gets high-end cars and an artificial high. But OLA gets you peace for sure," he wrote in X.

The post struck a chord with many online, sparking discussions about the value of simplicity over status symbols. One user commented, “True luxury isn’t about the wheels; it’s about the mindset. Humility and peace will always outrun any high-end car.” Another echoed the sentiment: “Why take the headache of driving in Mumbai when a cab can do the same job? Simplicity wins.”

Dr. Velumani’s preference for economical travel is not new. In a prior post, he shared his decision to take a local train in Mumbai instead of a car, cutting his commute from 70 minutes to just 18. “However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local,” he explained.

His actions, whether choosing Ola over luxury cars or opting for trains over traffic, reflect a grounded approach that resonates with those who value practicality over appearances. As one commenter aptly put it, “Walking the talk on simple living and high thinking is a rarity. Leaders like him make it relatable.”