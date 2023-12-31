'End of an era,' say fans as emotional Amitabh Bachchan wraps 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15'

Amitabh Bachchan bid an emotional goodbye to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' in the latest promo released by SonyLiv. Even though it is yet to be seen if he was talking about the last episode of the season or his retirement from the show.

The legend was seen tearing up as he said 'shubraatri' (goodnight) before wrapping the last episode of the season. After the release of the promo, social media was filled with reactions from his fans worldwide.

“It’s an end of an era! Thank you @amitabhbachchan sir for your dedication towards this show. My grandfather who’s no more loved KBC. My grandma tunes in to KBC every night. The show has entertained and taught us many things. Wishing you good health and happiness sir!” wrote one of the internet users.

One confused fan wrote, “Is this a goodbye for just this season or from the platform of #KaunBanegaCrorepati itself? He looks very emotional and doesn’t feel like an end only to a season.”

Is this a goodbye for just this season or from the platform of #KaunBanegaCrorepati itself? He looks very emotional and doesn’t feel like an end only to a season 😔



pic.twitter.com/30wDrdmvDX — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) December 30, 2023

“I like all the episodes of KBC except the last one. Last episode of this show always makes me emotional. I make it a point to not miss any episode of KBC. I have been trying for KBC over the years but haven't got any success yet. God willing some day.. Two reasons I love this show is general knowledge and Big B,” added another user.

Meanwhile, in the shared promo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen saying, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. In a promo posted by SonyLiv, Big B, wrapping the last episode of the 15th season, said, “Devi aur Sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentleman, now it's time to go as the stage won't be the same. It's difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning here from tomorrow).”

He further added, “Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri (For the last time I am bidding you all goodbye from this show. Goodnight)."