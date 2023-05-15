Epic moment! MS Dhoni signs autograph on Sunil Gavaskar's shirt

Chennai Super Kings’ final home game of IPL 2023 was bookended with a memorable moment as former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had his shirt autographed and signed by MS Dhoni.

Following a decisive defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, fans of the Chennai-based team were left in dismay as the team failed to seal their play-off spot. The dismay soon dispersed as they witnessed a beautiful moment between two legends of the game.

As MS Dhoni walked about the stadium, handing out goodies, merchandise and signing autographs, former India captain turned IPL commentator Sunil Gavaskar hastily made his way to the Thala in hopes of getting his shirt autographed. Dhoni signed the former captain’s shirt, and the two legends hugged it out. The fans at the Chepauk looked on in awe as the two pioneers of Indian cricket interacted.

After getting his shirt autographed, Gavaskar said on-air: “Please give me a new pink shirt for the remaining games.”

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings at the latter’s final game on home soil for the season. CSK set a target of 145, which KKR beat with six wickets at hand and nine balls left to play.

CSK won the toss and chose to bat first on their home soil.

Shivam Dube scored 48 off 34, with Dhoni scoring 2 off 3 as CSK registered 144/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravorthy picked up 2 wickets each, halting CSK’s momentum.

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana were the MVPs for the Kolkata side, scoring a half-century each. The two heavy hitters came in clutch for KKR as the team dropped 3 wickets by 33 runs in the fifth over. Rinku scored 54 off 43 balls, while Rana remained unbeaten at 57 off 44. Rinku Singh was awarded the player of the match.

The defeat halts CSK’s attempts to seal their play-off spot as they sit second with 15 points, trailing behind the Gujarat Titans.

KKR now move to 12 points on the table, with the fate of their play-off spot in the hands of other teams.

Also Read: ‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 10: Sudipto Sen’s film strikes gold; inches closer to Rs 150 crore mark