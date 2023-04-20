'Even Tim Cook is fan of IPL,' say netizens as Apple CEO spotted at DC vs KKR match after Apple Saket launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is currently in India for opening of the iPhone maker's retail stores in the country, was spotted at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Delhi on Thursday and netizens couldn't keep calm.

Cook was spotted along with actress Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Congress leader and senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla at the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match, which was delayed by an hour due to rain, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Despite the rain-forced delay, the number of overs were not reduced.

Tim Cook thanked Soman Kapoor "for an unforgettable evening".

"@tim_cook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here," tweeted Sonam Kapoor and tagged her husband Anand Ahuja.

Tim Cook responded to her by saying, "Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!".

Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening! 🏏🇮🇳 https://t.co/JNGdbt6QnJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2023

Twitter users couldn't believe Cook's presence at the match. Here are a few reactions:

Tim Cook with checkered flag at US GP in 2022 vs Tim Cook watching IPL today

Cricket clearly excites him more#DCvKKR #DCvsKKR #TimCook #F1 #CricketTwitter #IPL pic.twitter.com/sdWXJSd4z0 — Vaibhav Sharma (@vaibhav_4x) April 20, 2023

Of course, Tim Cook had to watch an IPL match before he leaves! https://t.co/yK33RWBqJe — Manas Tiwari (@manast10) April 20, 2023

Quoting it because I think it's pretty wierd that Tim Cook came to an IPL match. https://t.co/NvzQkdyts4 — Rahul 🎬🏏⚽ (@RahulRathishOff) April 20, 2023

#DCvKKR



Tim Cook in Arun Jaitley Stadium watching IPL pic.twitter.com/oRjWOkBFrQ — ગુજરાતીમાં (@GujaratiTalk) April 20, 2023

@tim_cook plz come on next ipl match tomorrow csk v Srh . There you feel the cricket and craze of MsDhoni😍 #MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKvsSRH — G7🍃 (@7_g7781) April 20, 2023

Even Tim Cook is the fan of #IndianPremierLeague . The craze of ipl is unreal 🔥🔥.#TimCook #AppleSaket pic.twitter.com/F1TBYyseNc — Cric_tok x meme (@cric_tok) April 20, 2023

Tim Cook hooked on IPL fever! 🏏🔥 Exciting to see India's growth both on and off the field 🇮🇳 #IPL2023 #IndiaGrowth pic.twitter.com/MCJFz5mLyU — Atharv Kore (@AtharvKore3222) April 20, 2023

However, some Twitter users pointed out that Tim Cook was watching a seemingly one-sided match what with KKR mustering a mere 127 runs with DC's bowlers ruling the roost.

Tim cook ko aisi batting dikha rhe h ye iphone 15 ke rate aur badha dega uska time waste karane k liye😓😔#IPL #IPL2O23 #KKR #TimCook — Jethalal (@jethiyaaaaaaa) April 20, 2023

KKR ki batting dekh kar Tim Cook bhi soch raha hoga ki ye kya dekh liya #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/LnMsLyjaMX — Classified (@ClassifiedYT8) April 20, 2023

Tim cook ko aisi batting dikha rha h😭 — Aditya (@King_Kohli34) April 20, 2023

Earlier in the day, Cook welcomed customers at the company's first store opened in the national capital.

Located at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi, the barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates. However, the Saket store is smaller than the Apple store opened in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket! pic.twitter.com/5Jmi79ixzl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2023

The Apple Saket store in Delhi is half the size of the Mumbai store where the company will pay a portion of total sales from the store as rent or Rs 40 lakh per month, whichever is higher, according to sources.

The company has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members at Saket store, who have come from 18 states of India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

Cook, during his visit, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the iPhone manufacturer is looking to invest more in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

Cook, on his first trip to India in seven years, opened Apple's first official retail store in the country in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Cook had last visited India in 2016 when the tech giant was just beginning to scale up operations in the country.

