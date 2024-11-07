'Every property has a history': Indian-origin real estate developer buys home where Matthew Perry passed away

Anita Verma-Lallian, a prominent real estate developer and film producer, has acquired the stunning Pacific Palisades home previously owned by late actor Matthew Perry for $8.55 million. The property, located in Los Angeles, was where the beloved "Friends" star lived and tragically passed away in October 2023.

In an Instagram post, Lallian shared captivating images and a video of the residence, expressing her deep admiration for its features. "I absolutely fell in love with the view of the Pacific Ocean," she remarked, recalling her initial reaction upon entering the home. "We knew it was ‘the one’ and decided to write an offer on it immediately.”

Lallian emphasised that the decision to purchase the home stemmed from her affection for the property itself, rather than its previous owner. "As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing," she said.



Remembering Mathew Perry, she said, "We chose to honour the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home."



"It’s a piece of paradise that is filled with light and the perfect vacation home for us. Can’t wait to make new memories in it"

The 3,500-square-foot home, built in 1965 on a 0.4-acre lot, was extensively renovated after Perry purchased it for $6 million in 2020. The New York Times reports that the actor's untimely death at the age of 54 was due to "acute effects" of ketamine and other contributing factors, leading to his drowning in the hot tub.

Describing her new acquisition as a “piece of paradise” and an ideal vacation home, Lallian stated, “We do plan to keep some of the design elements. The Batman logo in the pool is definitely staying."