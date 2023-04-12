'Everyone is a front bencher': Ashneer Grover points out only 2% DU students scored less than 95% in boards

Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, recently questioned the diversity ratio at Delhi University after discovering that only 10 out of the 500 students who came to attend his speech scored below 95 per cent.

Recently, the former Shark Tank India judge visited Delhi University to give a speech and asked the students attending his speech that how many of them scored below 95 per cent. Of the 500 students present there, only 10 raised their hands, which is just 2 per cent of the total crowd. The entrepreneur stated that this kind of diversity ratio is unhealthy.

He said that DU has become an extension of school, where everyone is a frontbencher and diversity is missing big time.

Grover wrote on Twitter, “So went to a DU college yesterday. I asked an audience of 500 students how many of them had

So went to a DU college yesterday. I asked an audience of 500 students how many of them had — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) April 12, 2023

Several internet users came forward to support the issue raised by the author of 'Doglapan'.

One Twitter user wrote, “It is important to note that while many colleges strive to create a diverse academic environment, there is always room for improvement. It is up to all members of the academic community to actively work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for all students.”

It is important to note that while many colleges strive to create a diverse academic environment, there is always room for improvement. It is up to all members of the academic community to actively work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for all students — SANTOSH KHARAT (@SantoshBKharat) April 12, 2023

“The problem is the absence of a better criteria to let them in. In pure pseudo-meritocracy, people tend to believe marks are the only possible number to track for a child. Sad society we live in! Evolution stopped way back for humans, it's sort of reversing now,” quipped another Twitter user.

Also Watch | Anand Mahindra praises fruit seller for making ‘Bharat Swachh’, says he wants to contact the ‘Real Hero’

The problem is the absence of a better criteria to let them in. In pure pseudo-meritocracy, people tend to believe marks are the only possible number to track for a child.



Sad society we live in!

Evolution stopped way back for humans, it's sort of reversing now. — Ashish Dogra (@ashishdogradir) April 12, 2023

It's an often overlooked fact that there are many front benchers who excel at both academics & extracurricular. The kind of exposure one gets getting to be around the cream of the country, from different states,with multiple talents, is an experience of a lifetime. — Vaishali G Jainn (@VaishaliGarg11) April 12, 2023