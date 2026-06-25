'Everything carried on just fine without me': CEO's viral post on taking 16 day digital detox

Piramal Finance Managing Director and CEO Jairam Sridharan has offered a refreshing perspective on work-life balance. In a LinkedIn post that has resonated with thousands of professionals, Sridharan shared his experience of taking a complete 16-day break from work and the digital world. During the vacation, he willfully avoided emails, phone calls, WhatsApp, social media and even the news, choosing instead to spend uninterrupted time with family and friends.

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Sridharan revealed that he received more than 3,000 unread WhatsApp messages, 2,000 emails and hundreds of missed calls, including a few from his boss and the company’s promoter.

“Returned to 'normal life' yesterday night, after a 16 day break. Per my usual custom, for these 16 days I did not access email, didn't pick up any calls, stayed away from WhatsApp, didn't engage in any social media chatter, didn't watch the news” Sridharan wrote on a LinkedIn post. He also added a list of things he missed out during these days, “3,000 unread WhatsApp messages and 2,000 unread emails , Hundreds of missed calls - mostly from unknown numbers. But a few from my boss, our promoter (ouch!)”

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“May’s month-end drill came and went. My absence made no difference,” he noted, while also mentioning that major developments such as RBI’s forex policy announcements, movements in oil prices and ongoing global conflicts unfolded while he was away.

Sridharan’s post mixed humour with reflection. He joked about returning to find the road outside his house still dug up and celebrated Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL triumph with the line, “Ee sala cup namde!”

However, Sridharan acknowledged that disconnecting entirely comes with a cost. He shared that a close friend experienced a significant and distressing life event during his absence, highlighting that stepping away from digital communication may mean missing important moments.

The biggest lesson from the experience, according to Sridharan, was “Everything in the world has carried on just fine without me,” he wrote. Sridharan also added, “Device and interruption-free time does entail some costs, some sacrifices. But the ability to be 100% present with your family for two weeks? Priceless.”

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Public reaction on the post

Many people like Sridharan's strategy for finishing the 16-day sabbatical and the concept of work-life balance.

A user appreciates, “At a time where distractions are all around us, being able to switch off completely for that long and getting the time for yourself and family, feels like a superpower!

P.S. I'd have been more surprised if the road outside your house had been repaired in 16 days! ”

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Another user commented, “Jairam Sridharan 16 days off the grid takes real conviction at the MD/CEO level — respect! The best lesson here: the world doesn’t pause, but it also doesn’t need us as much as we think. Point 10 is the most humbling — and liberating!”

Third user wrote, “Sounds like the world ticks on, despite our silences! Love how you swapped FOMO for genuine family moments. I guess the challenge now is managing those unread notifications! “