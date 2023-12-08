Watch: 'Everything is beautiful...,' says Sudha Murty after visiting new Parliament building

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty on Friday visited the new Parliament building and expressed her awe and admiration for the same. The intricate details and cultural significance left her speechless. Murty described her experience as akin to immersing oneself in a piece of Indian history and art.

"It is so beautiful...No words to describe. I wanted to see this for a long time. It was a dream come true today. It is beautiful...It's art, culture, Indian history - everything is beautiful…" she told reporters outside the Parliament.

While praising the newly-built Parliament building, Murty said that her visit to the seat of power was a long-awaited dream come true.

Murty's visit coincided with the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, where Members of Parliament from both Houses raised several important questions concerning public interest schemes during the Question Hour. The Winter Session of Parliament began earlier this week on December 4.

Murty was recently honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, the third highest civilian award in India. Adding to the significance of the occasion was the presence of her daughter, Akshata Murthy, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was seated in the front row during the ceremony.

“I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that the generosity of a few gives hope for a million,” she had said.

