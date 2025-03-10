'Expensive, isolating, and slow healthcare': Indian expat’s disillusionment with life in New Zealand

Migrating to another country is a life-changing decision that comes with both opportunities and challenges. While some find a fresh start, others struggle to fit in. A Reddit user recently shared their experience of living in New Zealand, revealing why they ultimately decided to return to India.

In a lengthy post, the user, who grew up in New Zealand but wasn’t born there, painted a stark picture of life in the island nation. They warned prospective immigrants that the country’s geographical isolation results in high costs, limited business opportunities, and a “small-town” feel. “It is a geographically isolated country, which means goods are generally more expensive due to shipping costs. It also means no neighbors — which might actually be good for India but makes NZ feel like a small town where you’re just not connected to the rest of the world,” they wrote.

According to the user, New Zealand’s small population of five million makes it an unattractive market for many international businesses. “A lot of international businesses don’t see the point in investing in NZ or just leave. For example, about a year ago Nike shut down their NZ online store — so now you’ll have to ship Nike products from overseas if you were buying online.”

They also described the country as "extremely dull," lacking the vibrancy and social energy of India. “The biggest shopping malls all close at 7pm. Most shops close at 5-6pm. You walk through the city center after 8:30pm, and there’s hardly anyone out and about. People are all at home because things are expensive. There really isn’t much to do other than eat and drink.”

Citing a survey in which expats ranked New Zealand as the second-worst country in the world to move to, the user pointed out that high costs make life difficult. “You take a bus/taxi from one city to another, and that’s the majority of your disposable income for the week gone. So people all just end up staying home and doing nothing after work.”

Healthcare woes and social challenges

One of the biggest complaints was New Zealand’s healthcare system. The user criticized the long wait times for specialists, the high cost of private consultations, and what they saw as a lack of experienced doctors. “My friend had to see a cardiologist for chest pain. Just for an initial consultation, it cost her around Rs 1 lakh.” They also shared an incident where their father had to fly back to India to get kidney stones removed because of a six-month wait for surgery in New Zealand.

The post also touched on racial biases in healthcare. “The government prioritizes healthcare for indigenous Māori and Pacific Islander populations, which means other races are deprioritized over no fault of their own.”

Beyond healthcare, the user found it difficult to form social connections. “It’s hard to make friends here. People are friendly but insular. The culture here is that you make your friends while you’re young — in school or uni — and stick with them for life. They don’t like bringing new people into their circles.”

Finding a life partner was another struggle, especially for Indian immigrants. “Rightfully or wrongfully, Indians unfortunately have a negative reputation in NZ. You can go to any NZ subreddit and search for ‘Indian’ to see the kind of comments that show up. And, of course, beauty standards here are Eurocentric.”

'Not Worth It'

While the user acknowledged New Zealand’s positives — peaceful surroundings, high minimum wage, and social security benefits — they felt they weren’t enough to justify staying. “Maybe NZ is good if you’re quite old and have already lived most of your life. But none of this is worth the negatives of living in NZ.”

The post sparked a debate, with some agreeing while others defended the country. One commenter wrote, “It depends on the person. My brother loved it — hiking, camping, and being outdoors. He’s back in India now and miserable.” Another argued, “OP just grew up in a typical desi bubble that prevented him from building real social capital. If there’s ever a high-trust society with an egalitarian and equitable culture, it’s New Zealand.”

The discussion highlights the deeply personal nature of migration — what works for one person may not work for another. For this Redditor, however, the decision was clear: New Zealand was not home.