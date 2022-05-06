Explained: What is Shigella Bacteria; symptoms, precautions against infection

A young girl died and 58 people fell ill in a recent episode of food poisoning in the Kasargod district of Kerala. This incident is believed to be another outbreak of Shigella bacteria in Kerala.

According to a senior health official, the people fell ill after they had consumed shawarma in Kasargod, reported PTI.

The official added that samples of the five most symptomatic patients were collected and sent for testing to the Kozhikode Medical College and three of the tests came back positive for the Shigella bacteria on Tuesday.

As a result, the incident is being considered an outbreak of the Shigella bacteria and consequently, steps are being taken to control its spread and ensure that it does not happen in the future, he said.

This is not the first outbreak of Shigella bacteria in Kerala. In December 2020, a Shigella virus outbreak was reported in the northern part of Kerala after the death of a an 11-year-old in the state's Calicut district.

What is Shigella Bacteria?

Shigella is a contagious viral infection. It is the more commonly used term to describe shigellosis which is caused by Shigella bacteria. Kids under the age of 10 are most susceptible to contracting Shigella or Shigella bacteria infection.

An individual can get infected with Shigella bacteria after drinking contaminated water, They can also become infected by consuming stale food or even using the same toilet as an infected person.

Symptoms of Shigella

A person infected with the Shigella bacteria will experience diarrhoea. They may also experience fever and stomach cramps.

Symptoms start showing usually a day or two after the patient has been infected. They can last for up to seven days.

Precautions against Shigella

Health experts have stated that people should frequently wash their hands with soap and running water to avoid infections such as Shigella.

