Family holds engagement party in Hyderabad; 15 test positive for coronavirus, 1 dead

Days after organising an engagement party, as many as 15 people from a joint family tested positive and one person died due to coronavirus in Hyderabad. The family had organised an engagement ceremony at a building in Puranapul area in the old city of Hyderabad on May 10, IANS reported. The 57-year-old deceased was the bride's grandfather. He passed away on May 11.

In complete violation of lockdown norms, a total of 40 people attended the engagement party. Under the lockdown 3.0 guidelines, only 20 people were allowed to attend a marriage-related ceremony.

As health department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials sent the family members for screening, 15 from the bride's side tested positive for COVID-19.

The subsequent investigations by the health authorities revealed the deceased got the deadly virus from his son, a bank employee who contracted the infection from his friend. The old man, his three sons and their children all stay in one building in Puranapul. Eight of the 15 tested positive are children.

At present, the family is undergoing treatment at state-run Gandhi Hospital. The police has booked a case against the family under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

In another case, a 42-year-old woman in Alijapur, Manikonda municipality, tested positive after attending a marriage ceremony last week. She contracted the coronavirus from another guest at the function.

