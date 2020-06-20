Father's Day 2020: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook status, quotes that will make your dad feel special

Father's day, which is observed on the third Sunday of June every year, will be celebrated worldwide tomorrow to recognise father's contribution to the lives of children. Fathers have always been a great inspiration in our lives, have worked tirelessly to support the needs of the family and also provide much needed emotional support. On this day, people celebrate the bond between a father figure and their kids.

Traditionally Father's Day celebration started in the early 20th century in America. However, In many European countries, Father's Day is observed as Saint Joseph's Day on March 19.

History of Father's Day:

The history of Father's day goes back to 1908 when a church in West Virginia held a sermon to honour 362 men who were killed the previous year in a coal mining explosion. In the same year, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd started her quest to establish Father's day as a national holiday.

Dodd was one of six raised by her single father and thought fathers should be honoured the same way as mothers. After a year of petitioning her local community and government, Dodd's home state of Washington celebrated its first official Father's Day on June 19, 1910. Later, the celebration of Father's day spread from state to state, and after a time, the day was finally declared a national holiday in 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed it into a law.

Father's Day Quotes and Messages:

Happy Father's Day to Dads, Step-Dads & Moms who are providers, caregivers, hand-holders, monster chasers, teachers, friends, protectors, and just the Greatest!

Fathers are like candles. They make daylight out of the darkness. A father is someone who is concerned with everything we do.

A dad is someone who holds you when you cry, scolds you when you break the rules, shines with pride when you succeed, and has faith in you even when you fail. Thank you for believing in me, dad.

F-fantastic, A-awesome, T-terrific, H-honorable, E-excellent, R-remarkable This sums up my dad...Happy Father's Day to all you wonderful dads out there!

Papa...I may not need you to hold my hand anymore, but I'll always need you to hold me in your heart...Happy Father's Day, Your daughter loves you

The greatest gift I ever had came from God; I call him Dad!

It is easier for a father to have children than for children to have a real father. I'm glad to have u dad.

This is for the women that have to play the role of a Mother and a Father to their children, Happy Father's Day!

A dad is someone who wants to catch you before you fall but instead picks you up, brushes you off, and lets you try again. Thank you, Papa!

Happy Father's Day to all the great dads out there. Especially, mine. I will always be daddy's little girl. I am very grateful for all that you do. Love you!

Here are some wallpapers to send wishes to your father:

