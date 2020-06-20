International Yoga Day 2020: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, quotes to share with friends, family

Yoga has been a practice in India since time immemorial. This year, the world will be celebrating the fifth International Yoga Day on June 21. Yoga Day is being observed since 2015.

World Yoga Day came to be observed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 address at the UN General Assembly proposed that a day to celebrate and practise yoga must be dedicated worldwide. Since then. June 21 has been celebrated as the International Yoga Day by countries across the world.

The objective of celebrating International Yoga Day is raising awareness about the physical benefits of Yoga and also about physical health in general. If anyone wants to participate in completing this objective then here is a collection of International Yoga Day wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with family and friends to raise awareness.

International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes

Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and mind in order to live healthy and live in peace. Wishing you a peaceful and healthy life on International Yoga Day.

You cannot always control what goes on outside, but you can always control what goes on inside! Happy Yoga Day.Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy Yoga Day!

The only way to preserve health and the only way to achieve good health is by including yoga in your life. I pray that you promise to make yoga a part of your life and enjoy sound health and wellness. Wishing you a very Happy International Yoga Day.

When this body has been so magnificently and artistically created by God, it is only fitting that we should maintain it in good health and harmony by the most excellent and artistic science of Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2020 Quotes

"Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony"

"Yoga happens beyond the mat, anything you do with attention to how you feel is doing yoga"

"The yoga pose you avoid the most you need the most"

"Be a part of International Yoga day to draw more and more people towards practising Yoga!"

"Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day to day life and endows skill in the performance of one's actions. Happy International Yoga Day."

"Yoga, an ancient but perfect science, deals with the evolution of humanity."

International Yoga Day WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Rediscover yourself with Yoga, A sense of happiness and completeness will start tuning with your life

Wake up early and perform surya namaskar to welcome the wonderful International Yoga Day.

Join hands with yoga to disconnect with stress, diseases and dull life Happy International Yoga Day

Yoga is the best way to put an end to your physical problems and live life to the fullest.

The appeal of Yoga lies in the fact that it increases vitality, tones the internal organs, stimulates the nerve centres, relieves stress, and clears the mind.

Yoga is that Light, which, if you can lit once; will Never get Dimmed, the more you Practice, the Brighter the Flame will be. Happy International Yoga Day 2020!

Yoga is that Journey which takes you to your real Self, to your Soul, through your own Self. Happy Yoga Day 2020!

