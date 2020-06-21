Father's Day: Satya Nadella remembers his father as 'institution builder'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Sunday took to his official LinkedIn profile to share memories and photos of his father on the occasion of Father's Day. Sharing about his father BN Yugandhar, a 1962 batch IAS officer, Nadella said that he was an institution builder at his core.

"My father's work was more than just a job for him. He was ten years old when India became independent, and approximately a dozen or so years later my father joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as a civil servant. To him, this was not a professional career choice, but a calling," Nadella said in the post.

Yugandhar passed away last year following a brief illness. He had served in the Prime Minister's Office under PV Narasimha Rao, and also as director of the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

"To him this was not a professional career choice, but a calling. There was the fervour of nation-building in the air, and he inhaled it all with an unwavering deep sense of passion and commitment throughout his life," said Nadella.

Nadella also said: "The way he combined his work with his life's passions, the deep meaning he derived from it, has been instrumental in shaping my own views of work and life."

"I work and live in a very different context and time. And yet I am guided by the lessons he taught me by living his life to fulfill his passions and principles," noted Nadella.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad born Nadella last visited India in February this year for three days. He toured Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi during his visit.

