FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France final: When and where to watch

The FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France will take place today at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, and all eyes are on it. France's star player Kylian Mbappe is aiming for his second world cup, while Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, is aiming for his first. Millions of football fans are waiting with bated breath for this clash of titans this evening in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup Final: When and where to watch

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will begin at 8.30 p.m. IST. The World Cup 2022 final will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Also, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina will be live-streamed in India by Jio Cinema.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will take place on Sunday (December 18) at Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

Given the star-studded lineups of both teams, football fans anticipate a fantastic match. Kylian Mbappe plays for France. They are led by Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, with Messi, Julian Alvarez, and Enzo Fernandez representing Argentina. The two countries last met in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup, when France defeated Argentina 4-3.

Individually, it will be Messi vs Mbappe, as both strikers are tied with five goals each in their quest for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the highest goal-scorer in a World Cup edition. Messi, who is experienced and exuberant, will face Mbappe, who is talismanic and skilled.

