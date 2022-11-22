FIFA World Cup Live Score Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: KSA leads 2-1 in second half

After scoring a stunning equaliser through Saleh Al Shehri, Saudi Arabia scored another goal to overtake Argentina in its first group match. Salem Al Dawsari stunned the Argentinian defenders' wall to put the ball past Martinez, into the top-right corner. Absolutely amazing. World Cup favourites Argentina is playing Saudi Arabia at Lusail Iconic Arabia Stadium on Tuesday.

Minutes before that Number 11 Saleh Alshehri scored the equaliser as the ball ball got past Emiliano Martinez. An excellent goal from the Saudi Arabia striker to completely change the equation of the game.

How to watch

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Lusail Stadium, and would start at 3.30 pm IST, on November 22.

Indian viewers can the FIFA World Cup match on the Jio Cinema app and website for free. They can also watch the live telecast on Sports 18 channel.

Team Lineup