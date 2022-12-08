FIFA World Cup Quarter Final: Cristiano Ronaldo might be benched again in match against Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo may not play for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final match against Morocco. Portugal, which thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in their Round of 16 match, did not include Ronaldo after coach Fernando Santos decided to bench the player. The move was made after Santos learned about Ronaldo's fit after being called to the bench to be substituted.



Portugal started brightly without Ronaldo and annihilated the Swiss team in a game that resembled match practice. Ronaldo himself entered the field in the second half but did not add to his tally in this year's FIFA World Cup.



When asked about Ronaldo's role following his benching for the Round of 16 game, Santos said it was still being defined.



In a press conference, Santos said, "That is still something that has to be defined. I have a very close relationship with him - I always have, I have known him since he was 19 years old.”



"This relationship only develops, Ronaldo and I never interpret the human aspect of that of manager and player (in relation to) what we have to do during the match. I will always consider in my role that he is an important player to have in the team," the coach added.



When asked if he would start against a determined Morocco in the competition's quarterfinal, Santos gave the impression that the player might sit out the contest.



"Ronaldo will definitely (be involved), all the players on the bench can be used, if they are not in the starting line-up they can play later. It is important to look at the example of this player's history, he is one of the best players in the world at playing professionally, being captain - all we have to do is think about this team collectively," Santos concluded.



Ronaldo came off the bench in the second half to replace Joao Felix as Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1 at the Lusail Stadium in the round of 16.



Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's stunning partner, broke her silence on social media after the 37-year-old Portugal captain was dropped for the match against Switzerland.



Georgina chastised Portugal's manager in an Instagram post for not allowing Ronaldo to play for 90 minutes. "Portugal 🇵🇹♥️💚 While the 11 players sang the anthem all goals placed on you. What a shame he didn't get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven't stopped claiming you and screaming your name."



"I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night," her post read.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo's partner lashes out at Portugal’s coach for benching him against Switzerland