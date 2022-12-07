FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo's partner lashes out at Portugal’s coach for benching him against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez took to social media lashing out on Portugal's team coach Fernando Santos, as the footballer was benched during their 6-1 win over Switzerland. The 37-year-old football star was not allowed to start the game inspite of the crowd present at the Lusail Stadium loudly chanting “Ronaldo! Ronaldo!.

Ronaldo was seated in the dugout, expressionless, as the crowd called out his name. Finally, he was sent onto the field in the 72nd minute as Pepe wrapped the captain’s armband on Ronaldo’s bicep before he entered the field.

Georgina in her Instagram post called out Portugal’s manager for not letting Ronaldo enter the game for 90 minutes. "Portugal 🇵🇹♥️💚 While the 11 players sang the anthem all goals placed on you. What a shame he didn't get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven't stopped claiming you and screaming your name."

"I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night," her post read after translation.

Ronaldo also took to Instagram and shared a post praising Portugal’s ‘talent and depth.’ Congratulating his team, Ronaldo wrote that it was a luxury exhibition by the team with a historic result.

“Amazing day for Portugal, with a historic result in the biggest contest in world soccer. Luxury exhibition by a team full of talent and youth. Congratulations to our national team. The dream is alive! To the very end! Come on, Portugal,” the caption read.

Ronaldo being the first player to have scored in five World Cups only has one goal in Qatar. He scored the goal in Portugal's group opener against Ghana.

