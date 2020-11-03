FIR filed against KBC, Amitabh Bachchan for hurting 'Hindu sentiments'

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has landed in a controversy with an FIR filed against the show's host megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the makers for hurting Hindu sentiments.

On the episode aired on Friday, a question for a cash prize of Rs 6,40,00 asked which book and its copies had Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burnt on December 25, 1927. The options were Vishnu Purana, Bhagavad Gita, Rigved, and Manusmriti, where the latter was the right answer. The 'Karamvir special' episode had activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni as guests on the 'hot seat'.

Bachchan said in Hindi that in 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti and also burned copies of it. The question and the explanation didn't go down well with some right-wingers who accused the show of running leftist propaganda and hurting Hindu sentiments.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also shared a clip from the KBC show on his Twitter and wrote, "KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids learn this is how culture wars are win. It's called coding."

One Twitter user wrote, "Anti-India anti-Hindu scripted show KBC where strategically names of criminals & anti nationals are placed in options--Rhea is a Greek Goddess, which pseudo secular got Atheist award, rioter is youth icon & Mughal is Samrat but Maharaj is just Shivaji #BoycottKBC"

While some netizens say they will shun the show, others came out in support of it. A twitter user wrote: "The same people who were screaming "I support France" supporting FOE in France to counter the Muslims "Boycott France" call Are now attacking Amitabh Bacchan and KBC for asking a historically factual question on Ambedkar and burning of Manusmriti!"

Also read: FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters discloses 'commission of offence': Mumbai police to HC

Also read: Baby Shark song becomes most viewed YouTube video of all time