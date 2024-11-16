'F**k you, Yeh pagal aadmi hai': Bengaluru woman starts abusing after auto driver argues with her for booking 2 autos, video goes viral

In a viral video, Bengaluru autorickshaw driver Pavan Kumar claimed that a woman passenger booked two autos for the same trip, causing confusion. According to him, she used two different apps—Ola and Rapido—leading to two autos arriving for her. The video, filmed by Pavan himself, shows him insisting that she had booked his ride through Ola, while the woman, seated in another auto from Rapido, denied completing the Ola booking. She admitted to checking rates on the app but claimed she never confirmed the ride. However, Pavan insisted he received the booking on his app.

As the Rapido driver hesitated to start the ride, tensions flared between the woman and the Ola auto driver, Pavan. He challenged her to prove that she hadn't booked his auto through the Ola app. While she initially opened the app to show him, she quickly became frustrated and refused to provide any further proof.

The situation escalated when the woman became aggressive, using abusive language toward Pavan. The video also captured her losing her temper and attempting to physically confront him.

"F**k you, f**k you. Yeh pagal aadmi hai (This man is mad)", she said pointing at Pavan, then asking the Rapido driver to start the ride.

The details remain uncertain, but the woman insisted that Pavan’s Ola app was malfunctioning and maintained that she had not booked any ride with him.

After the video went viral, Bengaluru police responded to Pavan's post on social media. He had shared the video online and tagged them, requesting action. The police replied, asking him to provide his contact details and the location of the incident.