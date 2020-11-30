Flipkart's Flipstart Sale goes live tomorrow; check out discounts

E-commerce giant, Flipkart has introduced Flipstart days that will bring users special discounts and offers for the first three days of every month.

The offer lasts from December 1-3. The e-commerce website has announced discounts across categories.

Flipkart's website shows up to an 80 per cent discount on electronics and accessories that users can avail on Flipstart days. Users can avail a discount of over 30 percent on laptops.

The price of wearables including smart bands, smartwatches, smart clothes will start from Rs 1,299. Headphones and speakers will have a discount of up to 70 percent.

Flipkart is also allowing users to wishlist products they plan to buy during the sale to make it easier to get the deals that they want.The electronics sold on Flipstart days will have a no-cost EMI, an extended warranty and exchange offers.

Mobile accessories will cost Rs 129 and appliances such as ACs, refrigerators, and TVs will have a discount of up to 50 per cent.

Flipkart is offering a discount of upto 40 to 80 percent on clothes, footwear and accessories. It is also giving customers a minimum of 30 percent off on furniture.

As of now, Flipkart is letting users add limited products to their wishlist from the website.

