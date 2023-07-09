Flood warning for Delhi after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna

The Delhi government has issued a flood warning after Haryana discharged over 1 lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river on Sunday.

The Delhi government said that the water level in the Yamuna river is anticipated to increase to 205.33 meters, which is close to the danger mark of 205.50 meters. The government has asked people living in low-lying areas to be prepared for flooding.

This comes after the Haryana government said that it is releasing water from the Hathnikund Barrage in view of the heavy rains in the state. The government has said that it will continue to release water into the Yamuna river as per the requirement.

The Delhi government has said that it is monitoring the situation closely and is taking all necessary measures to prevent flooding. The government has deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in low-lying areas.

The government has also asked people to stay away from the banks of the Yamuna river and to follow the instructions of the authorities.

The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms, including a central control room, to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna. The control rooms will be manned by officials from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Police.

The CWC has said that the water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi is rising and is expected to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Tuesday. The CWC has also said that the water level in the river is expected to remain high for the next 2-3 days.

The flood warning comes after heavy rains in Haryana and Uttarakhand. The rains have caused flooding in several parts of these states. The rains are expected to continue in the coming days.

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last two days, with many areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording “heavy to very heavy” precipitation.

This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, recording 153 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the city received an additional 105 mm rainfall, exacerbating the situation.

