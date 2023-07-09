'Inspired by...': Ashwini Vaishnaw clarifies on Vande Bharat's new saffron colour

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that the new color of the Vande Bharat Express will be saffron, inspired by the Indian national flag.

The new color was revealed during a review meeting of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. Vaishnaw said that the new color will be implemented on the 28th rake of the Vande Bharat Express, which is being manufactured at the ICF.

The new saffron Vande Bharat Express is not yet operational and is stationed at the ICF. The train is currently undergoing trials and is expected to be commissioned in the coming months.

A total of 25 rakes of Vande Bharat Express are operational on their designated routes. These include the New Delhi-Varanasi route, the New Delhi-Katra route, and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Two rakes of Vande Bharat Express are reserved for future use. "The colour of this 28th rake is being changed on a trial basis," railway officials were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Vaishnaw said that 25 improvements have done in the Vande Bharat trains. "This is a concept of Make In India, (which means) designed in India, by our own engineers, and technicians. So whatever feedback we are receiving from the field units, regarding ACs, toilets, etc., during the operation of Vande Bharat, all those improvements are being used for making changes in the design," Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a press briefing.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the Vande Bharat Express. During the review, he discussed a new safety feature known as "anti-climbers" or anti-climbing devices, which will become standard in all Vande Bharat and other trains. Anti-climbers are devices that are installed on the sides of trains to prevent people from climbing onto the train. They are made of metal bars or chains that are spaced closely together, making it difficult for people to climb onto the train.

The anti-climbers are expected to be installed on all Vande Bharat Express trains in the coming months. The devices are expected to improve the safety of the trains and prevent people from boarding the trains without tickets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated two new and upgraded versions of the Vande Bharat Express trains, the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati routes, at Gorakhpur Station in Uttar Pradesh. This brought the total number of operational Vande Bharat Express services to 50 across the country.

The Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train that was launched in 2019. It is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Also Read: Sudha Murty to young entrepreneurs: 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not normal'