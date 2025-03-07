Flu cases spike in Delhi-NCR: 54% households report viral illness with COVID-like symptoms- report

More than half of families in Delhi-NCR have been experiencing viral illness symptoms over the past month, with seasonal changes driving a surge in flu and fever cases. A LocalCircles survey found that at least 54% of households reported one or more members suffering from symptoms such as fever, cough, headaches, and respiratory issues.

Who is Most Affected?

The survey indicates that elderly individuals (above 50) and young children are most vulnerable to these infections. People with pre-existing conditions—such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, COPD, and heart disease—are also at higher risk. Hospitals in the region have reported an increase in pneumonia and bronchitis cases due to severe infections.

Survey Findings: 54% of Households Impacted

The survey, which gathered over 13,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, asked:

"How many individuals in your household currently have one or more symptoms of COVID, flu, or viral fever (such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, headache, stomach issues, joint pain, or respiratory problems)?"

9% of respondents said "4 or more individuals" in their household were affected.

45% reported that "2-3 individuals" had symptoms.

36% said "no one, thankfully," in their household was currently ill.

Compared to a similar survey in August 2024, the number of affected households has risen significantly—from 38% in August to 54% now.