Football legend Diego Maradona dies of cardiac arrest at 60

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60. He had suffered a cardiac arrest at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires earlier in the day, his lawyer confirmed.

ARGENTINA: Football legend Maradona dead at 60 pic.twitter.com/OF5n07ksXf AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) November 25, 2020

Maradona had reportedly underwent emergeny surgery for subdural haematoma several weeks ago, reported Reuters. The condition refers to a medical condition where a blood collects between the brain and its outermost covering. The veteran footballer had recently battled other health issues too.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's death.

Regarded as one of the best footballers to have ever played the most popular sport in the world, Maradona rose to the stature of legend after he led Argentina to a World Cup victory in 1986.

Maradona's old club Napoli said the news comes as a devastating blow for the club and the city of Naples. He had played for the Italian football club between 1984 and 1991. The club won its first Serie A league title during this time.

"We are in mourning," said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. "We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock."

