'For the sake of getting some reach, you people keep...': Netizens disagree after Amity University dance video goes viral for 'Nudity'

A video of an Amity University student dancing at the university’s freshers' party has gone viral after a woman shared the clip, criticizing the alleged nudity in the performance.

The 30-second video shows the student dancing to the song "Dil Dooba," during which she takes off her t-shirt to reveal another top underneath. The woman who shared the video took to social media to condemn the student’s actions, calling the performance inappropriate and labeling it as "nudity." The post sparked an online debate about the definition of nudity and whether the dance was crossing a line.

The dance took place during the "Mr and Ms Fresher 2024" event on November 8. As the video quickly went viral, reaching over 1.6 million views, many users in the comments criticized the X user for sharing the clip, accusing her of using it to gain more engagement on her profile.

Some of the netizens came in support of the dance. "Where is the nudity, sister? For the sake of getting some reach, you people keep giving advice the whole day, have some shame, before sharing a girl's video, blur the picture, otherwise take her permission. People like you are more dangerous in society nowadays," wrote one user.

"Try having fun or pursuing a hobby or passion sometime. You'll have a good time. And I promise you, you won't be judged or shamed like you are trying to do to this young woman, who is a fabulous dancer and having a great time," said another user.

Many users praised the student for her impressive dance moves and energetic performance. They also criticized the X user's harsh comments about the performance, accusing her of hypocrisy, especially after she had previously supported candle marches for rape victims. One user responded, "You are just jealous," while another called her a "frustrated moral police."