Ford F-150 Lightning truck owners claim free new accessory can recharge Tesla EVs

As more and more Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks are rolling out to the new owners' driveways, many first impressions are pouring in for the highly anticipated electric pickups. Among those impressions, one is raising some eyebrows, even for the Tesla fanboys. It seems that the US automobile manufacturer is including a new accessory with its new electric pickup with which the truck owners can help out stranded Teslas.

According to some posts on an online forum for new F-150 Lightning owners, named ‘Lightning Owners,’ reported that some owners have claimed that their new truck came equipped with a new accessory from an EV charging company Lentz, among other accessories, was capable of charging a Tesla.

One of the forum members, who also shared images of the new accessory, said, “Here you go! Lightning to the rescue. We can help all those poor dead Teslas.”

Image source: Lightning Owners forum

Another forum member said, “I took delivery of my 2022 Lightning, and as I’m going through the included items, I found an adapter to charge Teslas.”

Meanwhile, Ford CEO Jim Farley clarified any confusion around whether or not the company included the aftermarket adapters to poke fun at its rival Tesla. Ford had not mentioned the Tesla adapter under the list of included accessories.

While there have also been reports of people claiming to have been using the Ford F-150 Lightning's ability to power a whole home and some even have claimed that it can charge other EVs, such as the Mustang Mach-E. Now, some are also raving that with the help of this new accessory, Ford’s new electric pickup can even charge a Tesla vehicle.

While most EVs feature a standard J1772 adapter, Tesla requires a proprietary connector, used at the company’s Supercharger network. Currently, many automakers are producing EVs that are capable of delivering power to another EV, Tesla's vehicles currently aren't yet capable of such tasks. However, Tesla had already announced plans to open up its chargers to non-Tesla EVs.

Ford, since the launch of its electric truck a year ago, has been calming that all variants of its F-150 Lightning truck can put out up to 2.4 kilowatts from a variety of built-in outlets, and has also added the option to increase output to 9.6 kilowatts.