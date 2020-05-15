Former underworld don Muthappa Rai dies of cancer in Bengaluru

Reformed underworld don N Muthappa Rai died due to cancer at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru at 02:30 am. Rai was suffering from brain cancer since the past one year and is survived by two sons. He was 68.Muthappa Rai's last rites are likely to be performed at Bidadi today, according to sources close to the family.

Muthappa Rai was born into a Tulu-speaking Bunt family in Puttur town located in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. He entered the world of crime at an early age and arrest warrants were issued against him in 8 cases including murder and conspiracy. He was deported from United Arab Emirates in 2002 and was questioned by several investigation agencies such as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), RAW, IB, and also by the Karnataka Police. He was later acquitted due to lack of evidences.

After leaving the underworld, Rai founded the charitable organisation Jaya Karnataka. Apart from his charitable work, he also featured in Tulu film 'Kanchilda Baale' in 2011 and Kannada film 'Katari Veera Surasundarangi' in 2012. According to PTI, Bollywood director Ram Gopal Verma wanted to make a movie based on Rai's life with Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. This movie was shot in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Dubai, and London. This movie has not been released yet due to production delays.