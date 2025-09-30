'Founder told me you lack fire or something' : Indian woman fired within 2 days from her internship in Germany

Many young professionals dream of building their careers abroad, but the reality doesn’t always turn out as expected. A recent case from Germany has sparked wide discussion online after an Indian woman shared how her internship ended almost as soon as it began, despite her efforts to move cities for the opportunity.

“Imagine moving cities for a new internship and then getting fired within just 2 days. Yep, that’s happened to me,” said Kaajal Tekwani in a candid Instagram video.

She explained that she had cleared multiple interview rounds, completed a task successfully, and even turned down two other offers to join the Munich-based startup. “They seemed super happy with my work. We went on rounds of negotiations, and they were offering me accommodation in Munich. Everything seemed fine,” she recalled.

Her internship began remotely on August 15. For the first two weeks, things appeared smooth, but soon she started receiving negative feedback. “The founder came and told me that he thinks there is an issue with my attitude, and I lack some fire or something. And then, I was like, okay. I don’t know, I started receiving rude messages in the name of feedback,” she said.

Tekwani moved from Berlin to Munich on September 1. Her first day in the office went well, but on the second day, she was slightly late due to an eye infection. Even though she informed her team, she was let go that same evening.

“They gave me reasons – one is that I am not a team fit. Second is that they expected somebody with more senior knowledge and expertise. For an intern role, alright, but you have figured that out during the interview,” she explained. “The third reason was that I am not punctual because I was late in the first two days.”

Back in Berlin now, Tekwani has urged others to be cautious before relocating for short-term roles. “Don’t immediately relocate for a startup, especially if they are not paying you what you deserve, because if the pay is peanuts and you can see red flags from the beginning, just don’t do this. It’s not worth it,” she advised.

While the company reimbursed her travel and accommodation, she said the mental and financial toll was far heavier. “The mental toll it takes on you is not worth it,” she wrote in her caption.

Her video went viral. The incident has triggered debate about the risks of overseas internships and the working culture at startups.

One user wrote, “Don’t do internships at start ups. Half the people have no experience. You need a stable company.”

Another shared a more hopeful view: “This same happened with me too. But I got a new job on the same day when the first company fired me. So, this was the positive thing in my case. All I can say is everything happens for a reason, and maybe God has planned something good for you in this as well. All the best.”

Some viewers also raised concerns over rising xenophobia faced by Indians abroad, while others cautioned against overgeneralising.

As one user pointed out, “Germany government is aggressively seeking Indian talent. This single episode should not be generalised. Without data, don’t believe.”