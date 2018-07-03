Four days, four records, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' continues to win hearts, woo box office numbers

If Baahubali was the high point for the Bollywood industry, think again. If Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots or PK were best films of director Rajkumar Hirani, think again, as both these statements may prove wrong if the latest numbers of Hirani's Sanju are anything to go by. Based on the life of Bollywood's very own 'bad boy' Sanjay Dutt, the movie sheds light on different shades of the controversial actor. The film has not only won the hearts of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor fans but also garnered praise from movie critics for its storyline, direction and acting.

Sanju is also believed to be the best film of actor Ranbir Kapoor so far, making the film the biggest opener of his decade-long career. Though it is too early to say that Sanju may become the highest grosser of Bollywood -- beating the likes of Dangal, which is India's highest earning film after Baahubali, or PK -- the film is definitely going to be one of the biggest hits.

Raju Hirani's film has already broken four records in its four days at the box office.

Biggest opener of 2018

Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, which was released on June 15, was the highest weekend opener with the total collection of Rs 29.17 core. The film, which received poor reviews from critics, was able to rake in good numbers at the box office due to its release during the Eid festival. However, Sanju has broken all records by posting the highest first-day collection of Rs 34.75 crore in 2018.

Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri 34.75 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

Highest single day collection

Rajkumar Hirani's film, despite having a non-holiday week and reduced ticket price during weekdays, has been able to rake in over Rs 145.41 crore in four days of its release in India. The film created history by earning over Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday (third day) beating the previous record (Rs 46.5 crore) of Baahubali 2 (Hindi).

#Sanju creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Records HIGHEST SINGLE DAY for a HINDI film... DEMOLISHES the record held by #Baahubali2 [Hindi]... #Baahubali2 had collected 46.50 cr on Day 3 [Sun]… #Sanju has surpassed it, collects 46.71 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. India biz. Boxoffice on - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

Highest weekend grosser

The film sits at the top of the highest weekend grosser chart too, beating the likes of Padmaavat, which was able to earn Rs 114 crore in its first weekend, and Race 3 (Rs 106.47 crore). Notwithstanding the five-day extended weekend benefit Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movie had, Sanju has able to stay strong despite no such advantage.

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Weekend biz... 1. #Sanju 120.06 cr 2. #Padmavaat 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 3. #Race3 106.47 cr 4. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr 5. #Raid 41.01 cr India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

Raju Hirani and Ranbir's highest opener

Rajkumar Hirani has time and again proved that good storyline and talented star cast is a sure shot guarantee of a super hit film. Ranbir Kapoor's previous movies have been decent hits, but Sanju can easily put him in the top stars' category of Bollywood. With the earnings of Rs 34.75 crore on its first day, Sanju has been the biggest opener of both Raju Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor's careers. Ranbir Kapoor highest opener so far was Besharam, which was released in 2013. The film earned Rs 21.56 crore on the first day of its release. Master storyteller Raju Hirani's highest opener before Sanju was Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan-starrer PK, which was able to rake in Rs 26.63 crore on day 1.