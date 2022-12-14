France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Check teams, predictions, live streaming details here

France will take on Morocco in the second semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Thursday. The Moroccans are living a World Cup fairytale like no other, have already become the most successful African team in World Cup history. It is the first African country to reach the final lap of an international tournament as big as the FIFA World Cup.

The Moroccans have beaten football heavyweights like Belgium, Spain, and Portugal on their way up to the final four. Achraf Hakimi, the Madrid-born and Morocco's star player, was the man who sealed Spain's efforts and helped his team progress in the tournament.

On the other hand, world champion France has been treading successfully so far despite missing at least five of its key players. The defending champions reached the World Cup semi-final for the seventh time, and this is also the first time Les Bleus have qualified in consecutive editions of the competition since 1982/1986.

The French are fully charged and have emerged as strong contenders to retain their championship title after a spectacular win against England in the quarterfinals.

Kylian Mbappé has emerged as a promising player, promising enough to get close to all-time favourites Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Besides, France forward Olivier Giroud is also convincing to turn the tables in the semifinals.

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos will be overseeing the teams during their semifinal clash.

France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup semifinal: When and where to watch

Indian viewers can watch the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match on December 15 at 12.30 AM IST.

The match will be live-streamed on television in India via Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Besides, viewers can the FIFA World Cup match on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Teams at play

France is now a victory away from becoming the first back-to-back finalist since Brazil in 2002.

While France is expected to be in attack mode, the Moroccan team is planning to resist. Its defence has been virtually watertight and has allowed only one goal against Canada in its last five matches so far.

Friends quickly become rivals at the 2022 World Cup...



◉ Kylian Mbappé has recorded the top speed for France: 35.3 km/h



◉ Achraf Hakimi has recorded the top speed for Morocco: 35.3 km/h



Really quickly. 💨



Squawka x @WrldSoccerShop pic.twitter.com/6gxRkUvmOJ — Squawka (@Squawka) December 14, 2022

Head-to-head

France have never faced its former colony Morocco in a world cup but have played them five times in other international friendly matches.

They first met in 1988 when France defeated Morocco 2-1. In another friendly match in 1998, Morocco roasted France in a penalty shootout. The Atlas Lions took a 2-0 lead and registered their only win over France.

The teams met again in 1999 and 2000, when France beat Morocco 1-0 and 5-1, respectively. Their last encounter was in 2007, when they settled for a 2-2 draw in Paris.

Possible lineup

France possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal