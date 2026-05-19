From NEET leak, to CBSE marks and new language rule: Rahul Gandhi raises student concerns ahead of Raebareli visit today

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit his parliamentary constituency of Raebareli today as part of a two-day tour during which he is expected to meet party workers and interact with local leaders.

The visit comes as the Congress MP intensified his criticism of the Centre over alleged irregularities in the education system.

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Targets centre over exam controversies

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Union government, referring to issues ranging from alleged NEET paper leaks to CBSE results and recent changes in the school curriculum.

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He said students across different age groups were being pushed into uncertainty because of repeated failures in the education system.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “First, the NEET paper leak is affecting 22 lakh students. Then CBSE Class 12 students are receiving unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system many losing their college eligibility. Now lakhs of CBSE Class 9 students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no teachers, no textbooks, and Class 6 books being handed to 14 year olds as a ‘transitional fix.’

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First the NEET paper leak affecting 22 lakh students.



Then CBSE Class 12 students receiving unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system - many losing their college eligibility.



Now lakhs of CBSE Class 9 students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2026

‘Department of disasters’

Rahul also criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging systemic failures across multiple examinations.

First the NEET paper leak affecting 22 lakh students.



Then CBSE Class 12 students receiving unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system - many losing their college eligibility.



Now lakhs of CBSE Class 9 students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2026

In the same post, he wrote, “Three exams. Three age groups. One Minister. Dharmendra Pradhan ji has not failed once. He has failed every single age group of India’s students at once. Every announcement plunges children deeper into uncertainty. Every failure goes unpunished. The Education Ministry has become a department of disasters. Prime Minister Modi ji can you at least apologise to the lakhs of children whose futures you and your Minister have destroyed?”

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NEET Row Continues

The remarks come amid continuing controversy surrounding the NEET UG 2026 examination following allegations of a paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the exam.



(With inputs from ANI)