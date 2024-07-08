Who gets what from the Rs 125 crore prize money for winning the T20 World Cup? Here's the math

How will BCCI's cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the T20 World Cup-winning team be divided? A total of 42 people traveled to the United States and the West Indies for the tournament, this included 15 first-team players, support staff, and reserves.

According to an Indian Express report, each of the 15 players, including those who didn't play a game, and coach Rahul Dravid will receive Rs 5 crore.

The core coaching group, comprising batting expert Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, will each get Rs 2.5 crore. Members of the senior selection committee, including chairman Ajit Agarkar, will each receive Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, the rest of the staff will be rewarded generously. The three physiotherapists, three throwdown specialists, two masseurs, and strength and conditioning coach will each get Rs 2 crore.

The four reserve players— batssmen Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill, and bowlers Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed — will also receive Rs 1 crore each.

The team’s video analyst, BCCI staff members who traveled with the team, including media officers, and the team’s logistics manager will also be recognized with rewards. The newspaper reported that the players and support staff have been notified of their prize money and instructed to submit invoices.

The prize money was made by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah the day after the team, led by Rohit Sharma, beat South Africa to clinch the T20 World Cup.

Apart from this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an additional cash reward of Rs 11 crore for the team.

In 2013, after India won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, the BCCI awarded Rs 1 crore to each player and Rs 30 lakh to each support staff member. In 2011, after winning the 50-over World Cup, players initially received Rs 1 crore each, which was later increased to Rs 2 crore, while support staff received Rs 50 lakh and selectors Rs 25 lakh. Following the 2007 T20 World Cup win, the team received Rs 12 crore. In 1983, when India won their first World Cup, the BCCI had no funds for rewards, prompting Lata Mangeshkar to hold a concert to raise money for the players.