How Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, other tech CEOs reacted to India winning T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Tech CEOs like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Anand Mahindra have spoken about India’s historic win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024. India won the World Cup 2024 against South Africa in a nail-biting match that took place in Barbados on June 29.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “What a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India, so well deserved! SA was incredible. Amazing.”

Related Articles

what a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India, so well deserved! SA was incredible. Amazing #WorldT20 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 29, 2024

On the other hand, Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella also congratulated team India. He wrote, “What a final. Congrats, India, and well played, South Africa. Super World Cup... let us have more cricket in the West Indies and USA."

What a final!!! Congrats, India, and well played, South Africa. Super World Cup... let us have more cricket in the West Indies and USA!! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 29, 2024

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted a ChatGPT-generated image of the Indian cricket team that portrayed them as Superheroes. He wrote, “Because they were SuperCool till the end. The greatest gift of this final to India was that it didn't come easy. It almost slipped out of their grasp. But they never lost the match in their minds. Reminding all of us that being a Superhero never comes without a fierce determination to win and a Never Give In attitude. Jai Ho!”

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma also expressed his happiness of winning the Cricket World Cup finals. He posted, “Yesssssssssss !!!!!”. In another post, he appreciated Surya Kumar Yadav’s contribution to the match. He wrote, “Ye to ek chamatkar hai, Surya Ko Namaskar hai.”

Perfect expression of the champion leader.

Also, Virat leaves T20 international at a high. Perfect timing.



pic.twitter.com/RAuMKNiaK7 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 29, 2024

Former Xiaomi India CEO, Manu Kumar Jain also posted on X, “Congratulations to the #TeamIndia for their spectacular victory in the #WorldCup! A special shoutout to our phenomenal captain, #RohitSharma, for his brilliant leadership. And to #ViratKohli for his outstanding performance in the finals. You both - take a bow! To the entire team - thank you for this wonderful victory! You make all 150 Cr Indians proud. THANK YOU.”

India won their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs. After the splendid win, star players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20 International.