At an age when most children are learning basic swimming techniques, seven-year-old Ishank Singh has scripted history in open-water swimming by successfully crossing the 29-km-long Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India.

The young swimmer from Ranchi completed the challenging stretch from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu in approximately 9 hours and 50 minutes on April 30, earning recognition as the “Youngest and Fastest Palk Strait Swimmer” from the Universal Records Forum (URF World Records).

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The Palk Strait is considered one of the toughest open-water swimming routes in South Asia because of unpredictable tides, rough currents and changing sea conditions. Even experienced endurance swimmers often require years of preparation before attempting the crossing.

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Ishank’s achievement has therefore stunned many in India’s sporting community, not only because of the physical endurance required, but also because he accomplished it at just seven years of age.

Hailing Ishank's feat, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a post on X (formally twitter) wrote, "Exceptional Talent...At just 7 years old, little Ishaan from Jharkhand has made history by swimming across the 29 km Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India. He has not only brought pride to Jharkhand but to the entire nation. Heartfelt congratulations to Ishaan and his family, trainers, for this historic achievement, and warm wishes for a bright future — Jai Johar."

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According to reports, the Jharkhand youngster trained rigorously for four to five hours every day at Ranchi’s Dhurwa Dam under coaches Aman Kumar Jaiswal and Bajrang Kumar. His family said the feat was the result of months of disciplined preparation and specialised endurance training.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the young swimmer, calling his accomplishment an “exceptional example of discipline and dedication.”

Ishank, a Class 3 student of Jawahar Vidya Mandir (DAV Shyamali) in Ranchi, has also been praised by his school administration, which described the swim as a proud moment for the institution and the country.

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The record previously belonged to Tamil Nadu swimmer Jay Jaswanth, who crossed the Palk Strait at the age of 10 in 2019. Ishank has now lowered that benchmark significantly, reinforcing India’s growing reputation in endurance and open-water swimming.

Historically, the Palk Strait has been associated with legendary endurance swims by Indian athletes. Veteran long-distance swimmer Kutraleeshwaran had crossed the stretch at the age of 12 in 1994, a feat that later became part of his famous multi-channel swimming achievements.