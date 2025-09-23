Business Today
From Rs 100 cr to Rs 2,000 cr FD: Akshay Kumar opens up on money obsession, habits

“I had read that Jeetendra sahab made an FD of Rs 100 crore,” Akshay recalled. “I ran to my father and asked, ‘What would the interest be?’ At 13%, it came to Rs 1.3 crore a month. I thought, ‘If I can do that, I’ll feel secure.’ But greed never ends. The number kept rising—Rs 100 crore, Rs 1,000 crore, then Rs 2,000 crore.”

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Sep 23, 2025 10:37 AM IST
From Rs 100 cr to Rs 2,000 cr FD: Akshay Kumar opens up on money obsession, habitsKnown as one of India’s highest taxpayers—he’s held the top spot for eight straight years—Akshay has maintained his middle-class instincts.

Akshay Kumar has ruled Bollywood box offices for decades—but behind the glitz is a man still counting electricity bills and inspired by Jeetendra’s Rs 100 crore fixed deposit. On the finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, the actor revealed how a lifelong obsession with financial security drives both his success and simplicity.

Known as one of India’s highest taxpayers—he’s held the top spot for eight straight years—Akshay has maintained his middle-class instincts. “Even today, if a light or fan is left on, I’ll turn it off myself,” he told Kapil Sharma, adding that he recently scolded his coach for starting the AC 25 minutes early. “It’s not kanjoosi. It’s how I was raised.”

Pressed about the size of his own FD, the actor smiled and replied, “I won’t tell you.”

In a previous interview on Aapki Adalat, Akshay emphasized his financial ethics: “I’ve earned money—not by stealing. I earn, I pay my taxes, and I serve. That’s my dharma.”

The Sooryavanshi star isn’t just disciplined with money—he’s generous with it, too. Akshay has funded life insurance for over 600 stuntmen, donated Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund during COVID-19, and another Rs 25 crore toward the renovation of Mumbai’s Haji Ali Dargah.

 

Published on: Sep 23, 2025 10:37 AM IST
