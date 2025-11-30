In a future where artificial intelligence and robotics can meet virtually every material need, Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes humanity must go beyond Universal Basic Income (UBI) — and embrace Universal High Income (UHI).

Speaking to investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on the People of WTF podcast, Musk outlined a future scenario where human survival is no longer the economic baseline, thanks to the sheer abundance generated by autonomous technologies. “In a world where AI and robotics meet all needs, people will have anything they want,” he said.

The idea marks an evolution in Musk’s thinking. He has long been an advocate for UBI — a system where every citizen receives a fixed stipend regardless of employment — to cushion the job displacement caused by automation. But as technology advances at breakneck speed, Musk now argues that merely meeting basic needs is no longer ambitious enough.

“We’re talking about a post-scarcity world,” he explained — one where the challenge is not productivity, but distribution. In such a world, people don’t just survive — they thrive, with access to goods, services, and experiences previously considered luxuries.

The transition from UBI to UHI, as Musk frames it, hinges on a massive leap in productivity. Robots and AI systems would handle everything from manufacturing and logistics to coding and caregiving. With supply constraints lifted, prices would drop, and a life of comfort would become universally accessible. In Musk’s words: “You can think it, and you can have it.”

What this means for India

For developing economies like India, Musk’s vision may sound wildly futuristic — if not outright utopian. Yet it’s also deeply relevant. India faces the dual pressures of a rapidly growing population and limited economic opportunities. While the digital economy is creating new pathways, millions still work in low-paying, low-skill jobs. UHI reframes the conversation — not around employment, but dignity, access, and aspiration.

Beyond economics, Musk’s UHI vision represents a philosophical reorientation. It’s not about replacing the work ethic, but redefining human purpose. If people no longer need to work to survive, what do they choose to do? How do we spend our time in a world where everything we need is automated?

In the podcast, Musk didn’t offer all the answers — but he made one thing clear: “The future is going to be weird.” Weird, perhaps — but also potentially liberating.