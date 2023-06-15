'Future will be scary': Anand Mahindra on his deepfake image generated by an AI artist

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday said that the future is going to be scary as artificial intelligence can easily create fake images and fake news for "not-so-amusing purposes".

He shared an AI-generated image of himself in a Twitter post, where he could be seen celebrating the Holi Festival.

"Well this AI artist has done a hilarious take on ‘my’ holi celebrations. I guess I should ask him to create ‘memories’ of my trips to ALL locations on my bucket list. At least I would have been there, done that, virtually! (P.S. This has only reminded me of how AI can so easily create fake images & fake news for not-so-amusing purposes. It’s going to be a scary future)," he wrote.

Some netizens agreed with Mahindra's theory about AI-fueled future, while some commented AI can never replace the real-world experiences.

Some netizens even tried to explain why the virtual experience can’t overshadow the feeling of experiencing something in reality.

Sir with Generative AI, it gets very dangerous. People can be made to say, do things or deny things, which would be extremely difficult to establish. An age of infocalypse in words of Ms Nina Schick — Abha (@Abha12404173) June 14, 2023

I believe AI is the ultimate magician of deception!



Forget 'Wanderlust,' it's time for 'WanderAI'!



Sit back, relax, and let your imagination soar as you explore the world from the comfort of your couch — Amit Misra (@amit6060) June 14, 2023

AI can create an illusion but will rob u of the experience of a traveller … we’re a family that travels all over India in a Car, with our dogs … not everyone can understand this craze for wanderlust — Preeti Sethi (@PreetiSeth9886) June 14, 2023

Please use AI to give customer support for @KotakBankLtd customers in regional languages. — Udayan Si. (@suriyanudaya) June 14, 2023

Back in March, AI generated and highly detailed pictures of Former US President Donald Trump being arrested by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers, flooded the internet.

These deepfakes were created using a generative AI tool called Midjourney.

These images caused a lot of confusion and tension among the Trump supporters as many people simply believed it was real, as Trump had tweeted just a few days back that he might get arrested by the authorities in a political witch-hunt.

Misinformation experts cautioned that these images serve as indicators of a concerning trend—a surge of fabricated photos and videos are flooding social media platforms following significant news events.

This influx of deceptive content has the potential to blur the lines between fact and fiction during critical moments for society.

A similar concern was expressed by Anand Mahindra in his Twitter post.

