'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office clash: Akshay Kumar’s film sees 50% lesser occupancy than Sunny Deol-starrer

The much-hyped Bollywood box office clash between Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' (OMG 2) and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is in full swing. Afternoon occupancy trends are suggesting that the Akshay Kumar-starrer is losing the box office race, recording 50% lesser occupancy than Deol's Gadar 2.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, while Gadar 2 witnessed an afternoon occupancy rate of 53.1 per cent, OMG 2 saw an occupancy rate of 46.86 per cent.

Despite featuring a mega-star like Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 has had a lukewarm reception with cinema-goers, contrary to earlier expectations and the movie's future at box office hinges on the word of mouth. The film is a sequel of the 2012 hit satire on religious superstitions 'Oh My God'.

On the other hand, 'Gadar 2', the sequel to the blockbuster film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. The movie, starring Sunny Deol in the iconic lead role of Tara Singh, opened to full shows, maintaining an upward trend in terms of audience occupancy and overall box office collections.

Film trade analysts suggested that the nostalgia factor associated with 'Gadar 2' could be the driving force behind its success. The original 'Gadar' was a major hit at the box office and continues to hold its place in the hearts of the Indian audience due to its intense storyline set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

While 'OMG 2' touched upon a sensitive topic of religion via a satirical lens, its execution seems to have failed to strike the right chord with the audience, which became evident in its lower occupancy rate when pitted against 'Gadar 2'.

In terms of first day earnings, trade analysts predict that Gadar 2 is likely to earn Rs 35 crore on Friday, OMG 2 is expected to earn Rs 9 crore on Day 1 of its release.

Set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, Gadar 2 focuses on Tara Singh, which, his wife Sakeena and their son Jeete who face every enemy against their country and family together. This time around, Tara Singh travels to Pakistan to save his son Charanjeet Singh or Jeete. Charanjeet Singh is imprisoned and tortured by Pakistani soldiers under the command of Major General Hamid Iqbal.

OMG 2, on the other hand, is centered around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), who is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Mudgal’s troubles begin when his son Vivek is thrown out of school for immoral conduct but he later finds out that his son suffered due to misinformation. Following this, he decides to drag all those responsible for his son’s ordeal to the court.

