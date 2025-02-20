'Get into IIT, take 40% of my salary but...': Redditor shares dad's funny but 'dangerous salary agreement'

A Reddit user shared a hilarious but jaw-dropping contract from his father- one that could make or break his financial future.

User Upset_Design_8656 posted on r/JEENEETards, revealing a written declaration from his dad: "my father today gave me in written that if i get into a Prestigious College like IIT, NIT, IIIT, BITSAT then he will give me 40% of his salary per month till his retirement. And if i get into any tier 2,3 college then i have to give him my 100% salary till my retirement."

The post included a photo of the handwritten note, which read:

"I declare that, if ___ takes admission in B.Tech best institute/best university, then I'll pay 40% of my salary to him per month. Else he will give me his 100% salary till his retirement."

Reddit users were floored by the extreme terms, with one commenting, "Uncle LIC agent hain kya itni khatarnak scheme nikal the?" (Is your uncle an LIC agent? He has come up with such a dangerous scheme).

Another user pointed out a possible loophole, "Fees bharenge fir bolenge beta 40% tumhari fees bharne mai hi ja rahe hai (no offense)." (He’ll pay the fees and then say that 40% is going toward tuition).

However, Upset_Design_8656 later clarified that the contract wasn’t as serious as it seemed. He explained."Actually, it’s a light mood declaration which we often give to each other in writing. I gave him a declaration in Class 10 that I would score above 90%, and sometimes he gives me a written promise that he’ll take me on a trip if I wake up early. So it’s just healthy, guys—we often make promises to our parents, but in my dad’s case, he wants everything in writing."

Still, the post sparked debate on academic pressure in Indian households, with one user adding,"WTH is that , my dad said if I get into an IIT, he will retire from his job."

While the father-son contract may have been a joke, many found it a stark reminder of the sky-high expectations Indian students face.