‘Get paid for 5 days’: Employee’s stand on weekend work triggers viral debate on India's work culture

A Reddit post by a young professional claiming he refused to work weekends at a Big Four firm has sparked a broader conversation about work culture, client pressure and employee boundaries in India’s corporate sector.

In the post shared on Saturday, the employee described how he had “recently joined big four and assigned to a project,” when his manager informed the team that weekend work would be required to meet client deadlines.

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According to the post, the manager told employees that “client is important for us so you have to work on weekends to meet the deadlines,” and added that previous employees had done the same. The employee wrote that the manager “clearly ordered us to work on weekend and said tumse pehle wale b krte the (those who were here before you also used to do it).”

The employee said he declined the request, responding: “With respect I can't work on weekends cause I get paid for 5 days and also 2 days I need for myself.”

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He added that the manager insisted that weekend work was a norm within the organisation, telling him that “everyone works on weekend here you will have to do it.”

Rather than agree, the employee said he offered to step away from the assignment. “You can roll me off from this project,” he wrote, adding that the manager “is very angry and have escalated this with senior management.”

Debate over “glorified” overwork

Beyond the individual dispute, the employee framed the issue as part of a broader workplace culture in India that often celebrates long hours and constant availability.

“Why have we Indians glorified this weekend working?” he asked in the post.

In a pointed remark about client-first expectations, he added: “Jo bhi ese managers hai why don't you just put a picture of client at your home and make your wife and kids pray to them everyday.”

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The comments triggered a lively debate online, with many users sharing their own experiences and views on workplace expectations.

“India is an employer’s market”

One Reddit user argued that structural conditions in India’s job market often encourage managers to demand longer hours.

“India is an employer's market. There's always someone willing to say yes,” the user wrote. “Managers push because they can, and it has worked for them before.”

The commenter suggested that employees who want change need to assert their limits. “The only thing that changes it is people drawing a line. If you trust your skills, stand firm. Worst case, you leave. Best case, they adjust. No one will protect your boundaries for you.”

Differences with global work cultures

Another user said extreme working hours appear to be more common in Indian offices compared with the same firms abroad.

“Very common in big 4,” the commenter wrote. “Funnily enough only in Indian branches is it this extreme.”

They added that stricter labour regulations in Western countries often limit such practices. “If you go and work in the same big4's in Europe or even US, you will never see this nonsense because the government actually cracks down and punishes employers if they break labour laws.”

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The user also pointed out that demanding schedules have long been part of certain professions. Many chartered accountant trainees working in audit, they said, regularly put in “14–16 hour days during peak season,” a workload often accepted as part of the job.

Work–life balance under scrutiny

Another commenter linked long working hours to broader cultural attitudes toward leisure and personal time.

“I keep thinking Indians and other third world countries overwork so that Europeans and other first world countries could enjoy their free time,” the user wrote, before adding that stronger labour protections and lifestyle priorities in Europe may be a bigger factor.

“Europeans especially have pro-employee policies and people prioritise free time and hobbies,” the commenter said. “Unlike most Indians who have no hobby, no respect for anyone's free time.”

A recurring corporate conversation

The discussion reflects an ongoing debate within India’s corporate sector about long working hours, client-driven deadlines and the boundaries employees can realistically set in competitive workplaces.

Consulting, audit and professional services firms — often referred to collectively as the “Big Four” — are known globally for demanding schedules, particularly during peak periods. In India, where competition for jobs remains high, employees sometimes report even longer hours.

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The viral Reddit exchange has once again brought attention to a central question facing many young professionals: whether pushing back against excessive work expectations can lead to healthier workplaces, or simply put individual careers at risk.