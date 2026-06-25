‘Get your hands dirty’: Why Mukesh Ambani said this to his son-in-law Anand Piramal?

What does it take to become a successful entrepreneur? According to Anand Piramal, the answer lies not in boardrooms or business schools, but in being willing to “get your hands dirty.”

Anand Piramal shared one of the most impactful lessons he received from Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani around 2012, when he was 26 years old. Recalling a conversation about entrepreneurship, Piramal said Ambani encouraged him to step out of his comfort zone and immerse himself in the realities of building a business from the ground up.

Advertisement

READ THIS: 'RIL's future is in safe hands': Mukesh Ambani's BIG announcement on succession plan

'Get your hands dirty': But why?

Piramal explained that Ambani advised him to “get his hands dirty,” a phrase that has become one of the defining takeaways from the conversation. The idea was to spend time on the ground, meet customers, understand operations, solve problems firsthand and experience the challenges that employees and stakeholders face every day.

According to Piramal, Ambani told him that, “if he truly wanted to understand business, he had to be willing to do the hard work himself. The message was clear: leadership is not about sitting at the top and giving instructions; it is about understanding every aspect of the business by being directly involved in the work.”

Advertisement

The lesson resonated deeply with Piramal. In the video, he reflects on how entrepreneurship is fundamentally different from studying or advising businesses. While consulting can help a person understand how companies function, actually building a company teaches lessons about resilience, decision-making, leadership and self-discovery that cannot be learned from the sidelines.

For young entrepreneurs, the message is particularly relevant in an era where social media often glorifies overnight success. Ambani’s advice suggests that growth happens during the difficult stages, the period when founders are solving problems, making mistakes and learning every day.

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms IPO: Why Nuvama says Reliance shareholders may not gain much after listing

Who is Anand Piramal?

Today, Anand Piramal serves as Executive Director of the Piramal Group and plays a key role in Piramal Realty and Piramal Finance. His approach to leadership has also been shaped by the group’s larger mission of social impact.

Advertisement

Through the Piramal Foundation, the group works extensively in healthcare, education, water security and rural development across India. The foundation’s initiatives reflect the same philosophy that Ambani shared with Piramal,meaningful change comes from being closely connected to the ground realities and understanding people’s needs firsthand.